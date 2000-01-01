Insights
Authenticity
Relevance
See our work

Insights, Authenticity, Relevance

See our work
about

we are an integrated creative studio crafting insight-led solutions that drive real business outcomes.

we evaluate brands in the real world, in real time.

obsidian bridges strategy, content and film to achieve creative excellence at an international standard.

we don't distinguish between traditional and digital; we focus on the results.

talk to us
Services

we Bridge Traditional, Digital, & Emerging Channels

Providing end-to-end creative solutions to create cohesive brand experiences.

yellow train in the station

Brand Strategy
& Identity

A brief overview of crafting innovative marketing strategies that engage audiences and drive brand awareness.

Branding + Strategic Development

Integrated Campaigns
Film, Radio & Event Productions
Digital + Social Content
Branding + Strategic Development
Integrated Campaigns
Film, Radio & Event Productions
Digital + Social Content
Portfolio

Measured by Relevance

Our work spans brand building, storytelling, and integrated campaigns designed to connect brands with audiences in meaningful ways.

01

Animation

2D/3D Motion
Visual FX
CGI Graphics
Dynamic Design
Social Assets
Art Direction
02

Corporate Films

Brand Voice
B2B Strategy
Executive Film
Communications
Brand Identity
Global Standards
03

documentaries

Story Strategy
Cinematography
Original Score
Direction
Editorial
Human Insight
Partners

Stronger Together

We’ve curated a circle of innovators in media and tech to ensure our clients get the best out of the industry.

Contact

Let’s Build Something Authentic

Email:
hello@obsidian.asia
Phone:
+94 11 432 6449
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Email:
hello@obsidian.asia
Phone:
+94 11 432 6449